Dog fouling a major problem in residential area of Carrick-on-Shannon

Residents and landowners in the Attirory area of Carrick-on-Shannon are concerned about the increasing incidences of dog fouling in the area which is a threat to public and animal health.

Attirory is a heavily populated suburb of the town and the walkway through it from the N4 is a very popular amenity for both young and old.

Many people take the opportunity to walk or cycle the route each day but, unfortunately, as you can see from the adjoining photograph, dog fouling has become a major issue in the area and the footpaths are littered with dog droppings each day.

One land owner in the area has already erected signs on their own land (at their own personal cost) to encourage walkers to remove the faeces and dispose of it in a suitable and sanitary manner. This however has not been a successful solution.

Furthermore, they have recently noticed that dog faeces is being scooped up and placed in plastic bags but these bags, instead of being brought home and disposed of properly, are then being thrown over the fence into the landowners' agricultural land.

They have spoken with their local vet who has informed them that this poses a major health and safety threat to their livestock.

They said this is no longer just a litter problem but the welfare of their livestock is now in danger.

They have been in contact with Leitrim County Council and Leitrim Animal Welfare requesting that dog waste disposal units be erected and maintained, but unfortunately have had no response from them yet.

The Leitrim Observer contacted Leitrim County Council in regard to the issue.

Such disposal facilities for dog waste are already in place in other areas of the town and a request was made that they be put in place in the Attirory area without delay.

A spokesperson for the Council said they are aware of this issue and are in the process of acquiring a dog waste bin and bag dispenser for Attirory.