Leitrim native celebrates 100th birthday by getting Covid vaccine

Bridie Tighe at 100 years young is a truly exceptional lady. She celebrated this very special birthday in Bawnboy, Cavan on Friday last and marked the occasion with a drive through the village where well wishers lined the way and cheered in her honour.

The youngest of seven, Bridie was born during the War of Independence on February 26, 1921.

She was reared in Annaghearly, Kilclare and attended Killnagross old National school and also went to Kesh Vocational School and Carrick-on-Shannon Vocational school.

She worked in MacManus grocery and hardware in Drumshanbo until she married the late John Tighe, Cordery Peyton.

She lived in here until the turn of the century when she moved to Bawnboy to be beside her only daughter Mary Mcguire, son-in-law Paddy and grandchildren Fergal, Donal and Sinead and now great grandchildren Noah and Freya.

Hardworking and independent Bridie worked the family farm where she milked cows, reared all sorts of fowl and kept a great vegetable garden and orchard.

Many a nice apple and rhubarb tart was enjoyed at her pleasure and a bit of boxty and potato bread as well.

Bridie belonged to a unique family in Leitrim history insofar as she was the youngest of a family of seven and five of the family remained living and working in Leitrim, one in Roscommon and the other in Dublin- none of them had to emigrate.

Also all her brothers and sisters all married and she had nearly 30 nephews and nieces; surprisingly for the times that were in it, none of them emigrated either. In those years that would be very rare.

Bridie loves to read and enjoys her weekly fix of the Leitrim Observer and all news outlets. She also loves her bingo.

Despite moving to Cavan she ensured she gets the paper every week and keeps up with the local news, sports and anything of local interest.

A remarkable woman who still lives independently she is however missing company of people in these strange times but looking forward to the world returning to normal.

Bridie has a phenomenal memory and only stopped driving 10 years ago.

Believe it or not Bridie got the vaccine on the day of her hundred birthday.

What is her secret to reaching such an age?

Well, she says that she enjoys a good bowl of porridge every morning!