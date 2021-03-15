New locked boat waste collection point needed in Carrick-on-Shannon

Leitrim County Council will give consideration to the provision of a more enclosed and locked waste collection point for boat users during the detailed design of the Carrick-on-Shannon Destination Towns project.

Cllr Finola Armstrong McGuire asked that, with planned development of the waterside at the public toilets and jetty in the county town, a locked collection point be provided for boat users.

She said this could be accessed by a fob or card adding this would prevent the current situation where the current waste collection point is "overfilled".

"At the moment it is a blot on the walkway," she told the Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District meeting.