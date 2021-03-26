Leitrim gardai uncover a substantial quantity of controlled drugs following vehicle stop in Carrick-on-Shannon

Leitrim Observer Reporter

On Sunday 21st of March 2021, Gardai from Carrick on Shannon stopped a motorist who failed a roadside oral fluid test for Cannabis and Cocaine.
A search of the vehicle uncovered a substantial quantity of controlled drugs. An arrest was made and file will be forwarded to the DPP.
Do not take risks when it comes to road safety. Never ever drive while under the influence of drugs/alcohol.

Posted by Garda Síochána Sligo/Leitrim on  Wednesday, March 24, 2021