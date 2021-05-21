Soup Run in Carrick-on-Shannon

This evening there is a soup run being held in Carrick-on-Shannon at 7pm.

people Helping People are hoping to help families and rough sleepers. They will have toiletries, clothes, sleeping bags and food.

There will also be baby items, toys and are still accepting food donations.

The soup run will be held at Moon River, Carrickon-Shannon, if you need anything it is FREE to take.

