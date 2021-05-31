Meeting to be held in Leitrim over proposed Carrick N4 bypass
The two lower routes which have caused alarm and consternation for residents in the Attirory area
A public meeting will be held in Annaduff GAA Grounds on Tuesday next 8 June at 8pm with the usual Covid-19 protocols in place to discuss the N4 Carrick-on-Shannon to Dromod Project.
Anyone with concerns with the proposals for this project is asked to please attend.
The project has proven to be highly controversial since the release of the proposed routes.
