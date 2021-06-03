ROADWORKS: Road resurfacing works to get underway this evening in Carrick-on-Shannon

Road resurfacing works will take place on the national road roundabouts in Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday, June 3 between 7pm and 7am on Friday, June 4.

Works will consist of the renewal of the road surface at:

Roundabout on juncture of National Road N4 and Bridge Street, River Shannon Bridge.

Roundabout on the N4 in the townland of Townspark, known as Shannon roundabout.

Traffic management will be in place for the duration of the works, so extra time should be allotted for your journeys.