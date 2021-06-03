Public meeting in Leitrim on N4 bypass

Carrick-on-Shannon bypass to be moved through the appraisal and planning stages this year

Carrick-on-Shannon bypass update

A public meeting will be held next Tuesday, June 8 at Annaduff Church Car Park at 8pm to discuss the proposed options for the proposed N4 route corridor.

The options have proven to be highly controversial and have caused anger locally.

Is is also expected that Minister Frank Feighan will meet with a group of residents from Cortober tomorrow afternoon, Friday, to discuss the situation.