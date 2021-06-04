Gallery: Have you spotted the Garda Diversity Car around Leitrim?

The Garda Diversity Patrol Car has been touring county Leitrim this week and will be visiting local communities again today.

New Superintendent Chris Grogan, Inspector Carla Curry and the Leitrim Garda Community Team are visiting parts of Leitrim in a socially distanced way to say hello.

If you spot the car in your area, take a snap and let us know.

Hit Next on top of the gallery to see the next photo.