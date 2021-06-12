Leitrim County Council say pedestrianising the town can add to its vibrancy

Leitrim County Council has been considering the pedestrianisation of part of Carrick-on-Shannon town centre on a pilot basis, as the Council believes that through pedestrianisation the experience of visitors and shoppers on the street can be greatly enhanced.

A level of pedestrianisation provides opportunities for space to be used more efficiently and thoughtfully to support the vibrancy and welcoming feel of the town centre.

The pedestrianised area is focused on the potential to create an important linkage between the new town centre carpark and the rest of the town centre contributing to greater footfall not alone within the proposed pedestrianised area but will also act as a key feeder to areas such as the Market Yard, St George’s Terrace, Bridge Street and Upper Main Street.

In addition, the proposed pedestrianised area links with attractions such as the Dock Arts Centre, Costello Chapel and St George’s Visitor Centre as well as restaurant and café offerings etc.

To get input from locals, businesses and visitors or users of the town, Leitrim County Council opened a public survey from May 13 to May 28 inclusive.

The survey offered respondents the opportunity to select ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ to full time pedestrianisation. For those who selected ‘No’ to full pedestrianisation, they could select options for pedestrianisation at certain times of the day/week/weekend, if they so wished.

The survey closed on Friday, May 28 at 12 midnight. Having received 327 responses to the survey the Council is very satisfied with the level of interest in the topic and the efforts the respondents went to in completing all aspects of the survey.

Having analysed the survey results there is a strong appetite for a level of pedestrianisation in the Town Centre.

Arising from the survey the Council has now published the statutory notice of its intention to make a decision to close Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon from the Junction with Church Lane/St Mary’s Close to the junction with St George’s Terrace to vehicular traffic (for the purposes of pedestrianisation).

The road will be closed to vehicular traffic every weekend from 6pm on Friday evening until 8am Monday morning from the weekend of June 18, 2021 until weekend of November 1, 2021.

This option as published last week in The Leitrim Observer, has been selected arising from the outcome of the survey, where 68% of valid responses to the survey support a level of pedestrianisation of this scale or greater on a weekly basis.

Any person aggrieved by the proposed decision to close the road described may lodge an objection with the Director of Services for Economic Development, Planning, Environment and Transportation, Leitrim County Council, Aras An Chontae, Carrick-on- Shannon, on or before 4pm on Tuesday, June 15.