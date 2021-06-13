Carrick-on-Shannon Tidy Towns' good work continues

Litter picks

Sunday morning Litter Picks continue at 10am, meeting at the Tourist Office. The town is definitely getting busier so we would love to see new people volunteer for an enjoyable hour and then we have a well deserved coffee (outside the Chamber Office) afterwards.

Tuesday evenings

Our Tuesday evening work continues with various jobs getting done, weeding, sweeping, painting, etc. We meet at the Tourist Office at 7.30pm. Tea and biscuits afterwards.

John was busy planting up the roundabouts and in the Linear park. Lots of lovely colour has started and the bees and other insects are busy pollinating.

The biodiversity garden is also benefiting from the pollinator friendly planting and it is lovely to see the bees and dragon flies moving from plant to plant. There is a good variety of native wild flowers and other species of benefiting plants, clover, buttercups, vetch and lots of nettles which are a home for caterpillars and in turn those that don't make it to butterflies are food for the birds that visit.

Some members of the community have donated some toys and nature books for the fairies to use but young children can enjoy them as well, just look at the back of one of the planters for a secret compartment and of course please leave them back for others to use. Thank you to all who have helped here.

If you would like to play your part in helping the bees please check out www.pollinators.ie for all sorts of helpful tips. If you are buying new plants look out for flowers that the bees find easy to get at the pollen or nectar. Allium, foxglove, catmint, bellflower, scabious, verbena, lavender, rosemary, borage, comfrey, wall flower and broom are just a few examples.

Sometimes it is the things we don't do that can help them the most, for example don't spray any sort of pesticides. There is usually an organic alternative. Don't mow so much grass, or as often, saves time and money as well as the bees!

We are loving all the painting, washing, cleaning, hanging baskets, window boxes and containers and we looking forward to having our lovely town open for all businesses in the coming days. We would like to welcome all the new ventures in and around Carrick and wish them all the best if luck.

Please send us any pics you have of any projects you have taken on, either planting for pollinators or cleaning and tidying of a neglected area.

Have you upcycled any thing, have you any energy saving tips anything like that ,you can tag us on Facebook (Carrick-on-Shannon Tidy Towns) to help us with our application. The competition is online this year, we know that lots of work to improve our lovely town is being done ,we just need to show the judges!