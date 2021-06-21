Two men arrested over Leitrim drug find
Leitrim Gardaí arrested two men following a drugs seizure in Carrick-on-Shannon at the weekend.
€2,000 worth of suspected cocaine was seized during a number of searches on Saturday, June 19 in Carrick-on-Shannon targeting the sale and supply of illegal drugs.
The men were arrested on existing bench warrants and are to appear before court this week.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.