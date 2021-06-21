Two men arrested over Leitrim drug find

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Leitrim Gardaí arrested two men following a drugs seizure in Carrick-on-Shannon at the weekend.

€2,000 worth of suspected cocaine was seized during a number of searches on Saturday, June 19 in Carrick-on-Shannon targeting the sale and supply of illegal drugs.

The men were arrested on existing bench warrants and are to appear before court this week.

