Carrick-on-Shannon Medical Centre prepares to farewell much loved GP

Carrick Medical Centre is situated at the new Primary Care Centre in Carrick-on-Shannon
Well known medical practitioner, Dr Kieran Greene will be retiring after 41 years working as a GP in Carrick-on-Shannon next week.
In a heartfelt post on the Carrick Medical Centre Facebook page, staff said "he will be hugely missed as a colleague on several grounds, including his work ethic, even temper, good humour and wealth of knowledge and experience."
Dr Greene's final day with the practice will be Tuesday, June 29.
