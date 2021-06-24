Carrick-on-Shannon Medical Centre prepares to farewell much loved GP

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Well known medical practitioner, Dr Kieran Greene will be retiring after 41 years working as a GP in Carrick-on-Shannon next week.

In a heartfelt post on the Carrick Medical Centre Facebook page, staff said "he will be hugely missed as a colleague on several grounds, including his work ethic, even temper, good humour and wealth of knowledge and experience."

Dr Greene's final day with the practice will be Tuesday, June 29.

