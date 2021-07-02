Partial closure of Carrick-on-Shannon's Main Street comes into effect at 6pm today

Partial closure of Carrick-on-Shannon's Main Street to cars comes into effect at 6pm

The road will be closed to traffic from 6pm this evening

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The area of Main Street from its junction with Church Lane/St Mary’s Close to the junction with St George’s Terrace in Carrick-on-Shannon will be closed to motor traffic from 6pm this evening, July 2.

The pilot pedestrianisation of this area will run every weekend from 6pm Friday evenings through to 8 am on Monday mornings, until the morning of Monday 27th September. 

Motorists are asked to follow all signs and to be aware that traffic through the Main street past the point of Church Lane/St Mary's Close, will no longer be possible on weekends.

