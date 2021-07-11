Leitrim judge imposes four year disqualification for drug driving

Carrick-on-Shannon Courthouse
A four year disqualification and a total fine of €600 was imposed on a man who pleaded guilty to a number of motoring offences.
Josef Hovarth, 2 Castle View, Castle St, Mohill was convicted and fined €200 and disqualified for four years at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court for having no insurance, and fined €200 and disqualified for one year for drug driving on March 11, 2020 at Townparks, Carrick- on-Shannon. A charge of not producing insurance was struck out.
The defendant was also convicted, fined €200 and disqualified for four years, to run concurrently, for having no insurance on April 8, 2020 at Hyde St, Mohill.
He was also convicted of having no driving licence on that occasion which was taken into consideration.
