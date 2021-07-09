Gallery: Substantial property in prime location is in turn-key condition

Substantial property in prime location is in turn-key condition

Sherry FitzGerald Farrell brings to the market, this substantial 5 bedroom residence with a large, high spec and detached garage offering the potential for home working or guest accommodation, if desired, at Lisnagot, Carrick-on-Shannon.
This property enjoys a most convenient location just on the edge of town and within walking distance of all amenities.
The home has been well maintained by its owners and is offered for sale, in walk-in condition.
Viewing of this attractive home is highly recommended and can be arranged by prior appointment.

Features
5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms;
Sitting room, living area, games room;
Large detached standalone garage fitted out to high spec;
Elevated space at rear of property with potential for incorporating into garden, amenity space;
Located only 12 minutes walk to town centre;
Turn-key condition.

External Features
- Extensive tarmac driveway and parking area.
- Low maintenance landscaping with stone chippings and planters, water tap, large wood storage shed, oil burner and kerosene tank.
- Oil fired central heating.
- Elevated space at rear of property with potential for incorporating into garden, amenity space.
For further details contact Justin Farrell at SherryFitzGerald Farrell.
M: +353 87 160 64 60; T: +353 71 96 20976; E: justin@sffarrell.ie
W: www.sherryfitz.ie

