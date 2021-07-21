Search our Archive

21/07/2021

Restrictions in place for Carrick-on-Shannon Rowing Regatta

Waterways Ireland has advised all users of the Shannon Navigation of navigation and mooring restrictions

Nearly there! A competitor in action during last Sunday's Carrick Rowing Club Regatta. Photo K. Nolan

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Waterways Ireland has advised all users of the Shannon Navigation of navigation and mooring restrictions in Carrick-on-Shannon to facilitate the Rowing Club Regatta on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

The Regatta will be held on a 500 metres stretch of water immediately south of the town bridge commencing at 9am and finishing at approximately 6pm.

Craft wishing to make a through passage will be facilitated every 2 hours approximately, during the course of the regatta.

Only vessels of an overall length of 22ft. / 6.8m or less will be permitted on the floating jetties from Wednesday, July 28 to Sunday, August 1.

This is necessary in the interest of marine safety and to facilitate the laying of the competition course.
Vessels berthed from Wednesday, July 28 at 4pm will be required to remain in place until racing finishes at approximately 6pm on Sunday, August 1.

No vessels should approach the jetties between 4pm on Wednesday and 6pm on Sunday as the entrance to the berths will be closed off and manoeuvring room will be severely restricted due to the proximity of the course.

Masters are advised to proceed at slow speed and with due caution and to take note of advice from course marshals when passing through the area.

Waterways Ireland takes this opportunity to thank its customers for their co-operation with these arrangements.

