Picture: Gerry Faughnan
The McGovern Family, Padraig, Maggie, Andy and James, from Ballymagovern, Co Leitrim, played Cryan's Teach Ceoil, Carrick-on-Shannon on Wednesday as part of 'Bonded by the Music: The Leitrim Family Series'.
Narration was by Leitrim poet, broadcaster and curator Vincent Woods pictured at centre.
