Best wishes to all in the new Boathouse Café

Picture: Gerry Faughnan
Best wishes are extended to all involved in the opening of The Boathouse Café beside Cryan's Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon, it's already proving to be a popular spot.
Pictured at the opening are, l-r, Francis Cryan, proprietor, Leanne O’Donnell, Gavin Sweeney, Chloe Murphy, Catherine Wynne, Valerie O’Donnell, chef, and Colin Gorman, chef.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.