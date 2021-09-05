Carrick-onShannon Saint Mary's cemetery donation appeal

There was huge disappointment for the second consecutive year with the cancellation of Cemetery Sunday which was scheduled for Sunday August 1 in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on- Shannon.



However, this was inevitable due to the ongoing threat poised by the Covid-19 pandemic.

All graves in Saint Mary's Cemetery along with those in Jamestown and Kiltoghert were blessed by the three priests during the month of August.



The parish committee would like to Fathers Garvey, O'Rourke & Bennett for carrying out this blessing on their own in empty cemeteries so as to abide by the regulations laid down by the Government.

All the deceased of our parish, especially those who have died over the past year, were remembered and prayed for during the 9 am Mass which was celebrated in Saint Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday, August 1.



The Cemetery Committee appreciate the ongoing work of the RSS workers for the pristine appearance of the cemetery; in cutting the grass and keeping it cleared and the grounds tidy - this despite the frequent lockdowns which prevented any work being done - not alone in the lead up to Cemetery Sunday, but throughout the year as well.



The committee's aim is to ensure that a high standard of service within the cemetery is maintained all year round.

A special thanks to RSS foreman James Brogan who carried out some remedial plastering work on the cemetery's exterior wall and painted the boundary walls and pillars as well.

The Cemetery Committee would like to recognise the important role of grave owners in the ongoing upkeep and maintenance of their plots and they certainly rose to the challenge in no uncertain manner during and after the pandemic lockdowns.

The notice board inside the cemetery grounds was updated with those who died during the lockdown period last April 2020.

A special word of gratitude to the Saint Mary's Cemetery Caretaker, Nicholas Glancy for his attention to duty. A thank you as well to Aidan Glancy for his help too, sometimes above the call of his RSS duties.



Footnote: The loss for the second consecutive year of the annual church gate collection which was the sole annual revenue stream for the committee, and in order to ensure a high maintenance service within the cemetery all year round and to fund other projects which may arise as well, the committee would like to give grave owners the opportunity to make a donation to the cemetery funds.



Those wishing to donate can do so to Seán Murray (0861266738), Seán Duignan (0866074173), Kathleen Flanagan (0863283720 ), Seán Gill ( 0862224549 ), Michéal O'Rourke ( 0876356487 ), or by leaving your donation at the Parish Office.

A sincere thank you to those who contributed €1,465 to the 2020 appeal (down from the 2019 figure of €4,910).

We reluctantly make this appeal conscious of the strain the Covid-19 pandemic has put on all our finances.

AGM:- Our AGM which was due to be held last March 2020 was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic ban on meetings which came into effect at that time.



It is hoped to reschedule it sometime during the month of September.

In the meantime we would welcome any volunteers willing to come onto the committee as a lot of our present members have been in situ since the committee was set up in 2009 and an injection of new blood would be more than welcome.