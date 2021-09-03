McDonalds is coming to Carrick-on-Shannon

McDonalds is hiring
The Big Mac, McNuggets and McFlurries are coming to Carrick-on-Shannon as the fast food giant has been given the green light by Leitrim County Council to constuct a new drive through and restaurant outlet in the county town.
Plans submitted by McDonalds Restaurants Ireland Ltd include a 2 storey drive-through outlet at the Rosebank Retail park on the Dublin Road in the town. The development will include 31 car parking spaces including 3 electric vehicle spots as well as bicycle spaces.
Also included in the plans are free-standing structures including customer order points, height restrictors and outdoor seating areas. The plans have been the subject of several submissions from state bodies including the HSE and Transport Infrastructure Ireland.
The Transport Infrastructure Ireland along with several locals have highlighted concerns over the impact the restaurant's operation will have on local traffic levels and congestion with the TII specifically raising issue with the effect the development would have on the adjacent national route.
Other submissions stated that the presence of the fast-food restaurant in the area of two local schools would be detrimental to the health of the students.
The plans received the green light from Leitrim County Council this week with 20 conditions attached.
More News
(From left) Joe Dolan (MJ McManus award), Sinead Gilligan (Leitrim Guardian Literary award), Dr Blaithin Gallagher (Editor), Kate O'Reilly , Nora McGillen and Jack Collum
Georgia S. Visnyei, dreamt about working with coffee since she was a child and began a coffee roastery, with a dedicated cafe called Cafe Lounge
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.