27/09/2021

Enjoy the last outdoor cinema show at The Dock this week

Heart of a Dog

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Watch Laurie Anderson’s ‘Heart of A Dog’ at The Dock’s outdoor cinema space tonight, Wednesday, September 29.


The last in a series of outdoor film screenings at The Dock will feature the beautiful ‘Heart of A Dog’ that was directed by multimedia artist and performer Laurie Anderson and released in 2015 to wide critical acclaim.
Described as a meditation on love and loss the documentary is a blend of Anderson’s narration and beautiful visual backdrops made from animation and super 8 footage.
I many ways it addresses the personal losses that she herself had faced from the death of her husband Lou Reed to the loss of her beloved terrier Lolabelle.


The film starts at 6.30pm tonight. Tickets €5 on www.thedock.ie or by phone on 0719650828
As the evenings become chilly you are also provided with some warm blankets and of course a warm
welcome!

