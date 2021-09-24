Tidy Towns Coffee Morning raises over €1,500 for North West Hospice

We were blessed with the weather for our Bewleys Hospice Coffee Morning, which was held on Sunday morning.

We have a great team here in Carrick, and with music, poetry, coffee, tea, tray bakes, buns, fun, borrowed things, new friends and old, we were grateful and delighted to raise €1,501 with every cent going to North West Hospice. A heartfelt Thank You to everyone involved.

Musical entertainment was by, from left, Paul Byrne, Gene Anderson and Deasún Lyons

Our normal one hour litter picks will resume on Sunday morning, meeting at the Tourist Office at 10am. Hi-vis vests, pickers and bags are provided. Tea, coffee afterwards.

We were privileged to be part of poetry week by taking part in poetry writing workshops with the well known Leitrim poet Stephen Murphy. We created a poem called 'Seeds of Hope' which was debuted on Sunday morning. We would like to thank Stephen for his creativity, dedication and patience. We hope to share this poem in the coming weeks.

We are continuing to ask local cafés to sign up to www.conscious.ie, and to encourage people to bring a reusable cup when getting their take away beverages instead of using a disposable cup each time. This is part of our 'Coffee Cup Campaign'. We would ideally like to reduce and eventually eliminate the 22,000 cups we use in Ireland per hour.

Benefits of Volunteering (v)

Improves your general mood.

Social contact is so important especially coming into the autumn and winter months.

By simply meeting up and working with other people in your community can have a positive effect on your mood, this in turn helps to reduce stress and anxiety.

Basically we are hard wired to give to others and the more we give the happier we feel.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram