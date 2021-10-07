Covid and flu vaccines available in Carrick Medical Centre

C
Carrick Medical Centre are running flu vaccine clinics this Friday, October 8, for their patients, aged from 18-79 years old.
They are also running a combined Covid booster and flu vaccine clinic the following Friday, October 15, for their patients aged 80 years and older on the day of vaccination.
Booking for both is available via their website www.carrickmedicalcentre.com
