Carrick Destination Plan approved

Further enhancement of the county town has been approved as part of the Fáilte Ireland Destination Town project.

The Carrick-on-Shannon Destination Town plan was approved by Carrick area councillors this week.



Cllr Sean McGowan proposed the Part 8 planning application and it was seconded by Cllr Enda Stenson.

Cllr Des Guckian said there were some good ideas and some “ridiculous ideas” set out in the plan.

He noted the maps were not very clear and he was concerned about narrowing streets and widening footpaths.

He said designers want Irish towns to look like French towns.

He queried the cost of the design fees and he was informed they cost 10-12% of the total funding. Cllr Guckian estimated this to be approx €50,000.

Carrick-on-Shannon has been allocated the maximum level of funding by Fáilte Ireland - €500,000 to develop its potential as a tourism ‘destination town.’



The Destination Towns project will develop an integrated approach to making Carrick-on-Shannon accessible to visitors. Plans include new interpretative signage, improved lighting and coach parking to compliment the current public realm plans to encourage visitors to stay in the area for longer.



Plans include street enhancement from Cryan's Hotel to Carrick Suite Plaza, new public lighting, street furniture and road signs.

A new covered area and landscaped feature will replace the bus shelter on the Dublin road.