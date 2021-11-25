Mother thanks locals heroes for saving her son in Carrick-on-Shannon

The mother of the young teenager who was rescued from the Shannon in Carrick-on-Shannon earlier this month has contacted the Leitrim Observer to thank all the people involved in the rescue.

The teenager was rescued from cold river on the morning of November 10. The first person to go to the boy's rescue was struck with a cramp in the cold water and he was pulled from the river by staff from Moon River. The boy was rescued by Daniel Mee from Moon River and locals helped the pair to get out of the water. The rescue helicopter was on the scene along with gardai and ambulance personnel.

The person who was recued from the river was in fact a 16-year-old local boy. His mother Donna Tracey says her son has autism, ADHD and suffers depression. She said he has been in a "bad place" for the past 18 months.

Donna said she is beyond grateful for the heoric actions of locals to help save her son. "Can you please post a huge thank you to Ian McGreevy his wife Ceara and of course Daniel Mee who ended up rescuing my son."

"Words can never express my gratitude to them and all bystanders, medical staff, gardai, rescue helicopter and everyone that helped save my boy's life ... you are all local heros and I'm so overwhelmed by the love and support."