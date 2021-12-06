Walk-in Clinic for Covid-19 booster clinic in Carrick-on-Shannon for people in their 60s

The Covid-19 Vaccination Centre in Carrick-on-Shannon will be holding a walk-in booster vaccination clinic on Wednesday, December 8 from 1pm to 5pm for people aged 60 to 69.

The clinic is for those who have reached an interval of at least 150 days since their second dose vaccine or have an interval of at least 3 months since receiving the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Anyone aged 60 to 69 who has already received a vaccine appointment for the coming days is asked to attend their appointment if possible, instead of coming to a walk-in clinic.

The walk-in booster clinic is a further opportunity for people who are unable to make their scheduled appointments, to get their booster dose. It is difficult to anticipate how many people will arrive at the same time and people may have to queue. Staff will be working hard to keep the queue moving and reduce the time people have to wait.

Carrick-on-Shannon Primary Care Centre Walk-in Clinic for Booster Vaccine for those aged 60 to 69

· Wednesday 08 December, 1pm to 5pm. For people who had second dose on or before 11 July.

Anyone who has had Covid-19 since their previous vaccination should wait to get their booster dose at least 6 months after the positive test result.

Please bring your PPS number and a photo ID with you to the walk-in clinic. If your ID doesn't include your date of birth, please bring proof of your DOB (e.g. your birth cert).