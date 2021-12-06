Search

06 Dec 2021

Traffic diversions lifted at Bridge in Carrick-on-Shannon

HGV broke down at bridge blocking access to traffic

Traffic diversions lifted at Bridge in Carrick-on-Shannon

A lorry broke down at Carrick Bridge adjacent to Ging’s Pub. There were traffic backups in both directions. Pic – Gerry Faughnan

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

The bridge  in Carrick-on-Shannon has reopened to traffic – it is moving slowly though and diversions are no longer required but motorists may wish to still avoid the area.

Earlier Gardaí advised motorists that Carrick-on-Shannon Town Bridge in Co. Leitrim was blocked. It was thought, at the time, that the bridge would likely be closed for approx 3 hours, however it  reopened in less than an hour. A garda spokesperson stated "Thankfully services dealing with this incident were able to alleviate traffic concerns sooner than expected."

If motorists still wish to avoid the area the gardai have outlined the following routes: Eastbound Traffic on the N4 from Sligo can divert at Boyle. Westbound Traffic on the N4 can divert at Longford. Traffic that has already passed Boyle can divert at Cootehall. Traffic that has already passed Longford can divert onto Leitrim Road (via Carrick on Shannon Town).

