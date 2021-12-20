Contracts signed for new social houses in Carrick-on-Shannon

Enda Gilsenan from Wynne Gormley Gilsenan Architects & Surveyors Ltd., Philip Mullins & Larry Keogh from Drumattan Construction Ltd and Mary Quinn and Justin Fannon of Leitrim County Council
Last week Leitrim County Council and Drumattan Construction Ltd. signed contracts for the construction of two no. 2 bedroom single storey semi-detached housing units at Breffni Crescent, Carrick on Shannon.
Construction work is expected to commence in January 2022 with the homes completed by the end of the year. The completion of these homes will help Leitrim County Council achieve its delivery target under the Government’s new ‘Housing for All’ strategy.
