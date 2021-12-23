Search

23 Dec 2021

Carrick-on-Shannon's new organic drive-thru to feature on Ear to the Ground

Justina and Liam Gavin

Honestly, the new drive-thru fast farm food restaurant in Carrick-on-Shannon will feature on RTE's Ear to the Ground on January 6.


Owners Justina and Liam Gavin of Drumanilra Organic Farm in Leitrim are no strangers to new business ventures. Having previously opened a farm shop to sell their farm produce they have now opened an Organic drive-thru where they sell food made from their organic Dexter Beef and farm grown salads.


The fast farm food restaurant is located at Rosebank Retail Park on the Dublin Road in Carrick-on-Shannon.
Helen O'Carroll from Ear to the Ground joins them as they opened their doors in December to see how Irish consumers respond to fast-farm-food.

Drumanilra beef is organic, pasture range, gm and antibiotic free. All the vegetables at the fast food premises are organic, GM and pesticide free.
The premises is sit down only at the moment but the drive-thru is expected to open early 2022.


The team behind the new concept say “We always want to provide our community with local, seasonal and organic food and provide ethically and sustainably produced goodness, while respecting people, animals and the planet!” They cater for “the ethical carnivores, the vegetarians, vegans, the sweet toothed, the savoury fans and kids.”
Check out the segment on RTE 1 on January 6 at 7pm.

