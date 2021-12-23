Motorists beware as long tailbacks in Carrick-on-Shannon

Traffic queues in Carrick-on-Shannon Picture: Gerry Faughnan
Anyone travelling through Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim can expect long delays.
It's not so much driving home for Christmas and more like waiting in long jams as traffic is queued up both sides of the town as local photographer Gerry Faughnan has captured.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.