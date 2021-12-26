Reminder on Christmas and New Year opening hours for Leitrim County Council

Aras an Chontae, Carrick-on-Shannon.
Leitrim County Council has reduced opening hours over the Christmas and New Year period.
Service opening hours are as follows:
View this post on Instagram
Pilots, flight attendants and other staff have been calling in sick or having to quarantine after exposure to Covid
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.