Change of number for NoWDOC services from January 1, 2022

From the 1st January 2022, the NoWDOC Service number will change to 0818 400 911.
Do not use the old 1850 number to contact this service.
The change has come into effect because of changes implemented by COMREG (Commission for Communications Regulation) where 1850 numbers are being withdrawn from service.
Longer than usual wait times
The HSE also wish to advise the public that the NoWDOC GP Out of Hours Service are currently extremely busy and experiencing a high volume of calls. As a result, urgent care calls are prioritised and dealt with as a priority. The public is asked to be patient and to expect longer than usual wait times.
