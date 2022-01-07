Covid-19 walk-in booster clinic for patients of Carrick-on-Shannon Medical Centre today

There will be a walk -in Covid 19 Booster Clinic today, Friday, January 7 at Carrick-on-Shannon Medical Centre, from 9am to 5pm.

The criteria are:

- Must be a patient of Carrick Medical Centre

- Age 16 and above

- This is a walk-in clinic, no booking is required, please do not phone reception to discuss

- You MUST bring a page with your Name, Date of Birth, PPSN, and Mobile phone number on it

- 3 month interval since your 2nd vaccine (or since your 3rd Vaccine if you are immunocompromised)

-6 month interval since your last vaccine if you have tested Covid positive since your last vaccine

Please prepare for long queues and dress appropriately as some outside queueing may be necessary

There is no need to wait for 15 minutes observation after your vaccine

The HSE will also be running booster clinics by appointment, so if you feel that a walk-in clinic is not suited to your needs, please contact the HSE Vaccination centre to book your Covid booster vaccine