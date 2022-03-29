Price of parking to increase in Carrick-on-Shannon

Last week, we revealed that new parking bye-laws are under consideration and due to be implemented in Carrick-on-Shannon by June 7 this year.



The news was met with much comment from locals, business people and visitors to the town.

Responding to some questions on the bye-laws Leitrim County Council informed the paper that all submissions from the public make in writing before May 3 will be presented to local Carrick councillors. The councillors have the right to debate and seek amendments on the bye-laws before they are enacted.



The council has confirmed that the Town Car Park known as Flynn's Field will remain free of charge and the car park at the Fire Station and in front of the council offices.



The price of parking is set to increase according to the draft by-laws from 80c per hour to €1 per hour. When asked for the reason for the increase, a council spokesperson said “The parking charge has been set at €1 per hour in a bid to encourage motorists to use the free car parks and to discourage longer stay on-street parking. It is envisaged that the paid on-street parking should be available for those wishing to make visits of short duration to the town centre.”

You can view the maps of the new parking bye-laws or Carrick-on-Shannon here.