New presenter sergeant for Carrick-on-Shannon court

Carrick-on-Shannon Courthouse
Carrick-on-Shannon District Court paid tribute to Sgt John Reilly on his last day presenting for the prosecution in the courthouse last week.
Solicitor Michael Keane complimented the sergeant saying he was “decent and approachable” and always “very fair.”
He welcomed Sgt Gerry Curley who will be taking over the role. Judge Alan Mitchell who was presiding wished the sergeant the best of luck.
