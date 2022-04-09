Drink driver hit pedestrian in Carrick-on-Shannon

A Boyle man pleaded guilty to offences of drink driving and dangerous driving where a pedestrian was hit and injured in Carrick-on-Shannon.
Jason McGuinn, Tober Padraig, Termon Road, Boyle was convicted and fined €200 and disqualified from driving for three years for drink driving at Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon on June 7, 2021.
He was also convicted, fined €200 and disqualified for two years for dangerous driving on the same date, he was further convicted and fined €100 for failing to give information at the scene.
Mr McGuinn pleaded guilty to the offences.
The court heard that the defendant was driving and collided with a pedestrian at Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon on June 7 last year.
He did not remain at the scene but approached the garda station later to apologise and give a statement.
He was breathalysed at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station and the intoxilyzer reading was 75mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.
Solicitor John Anderson said his client made a “foolish decision to drive home.”
He said the current 22-year-old defendant was only 20 years old at the time and returned to the garda station shortly after the incident.
Mr McGuinn has since re-located to London and is working there as a groundskeeper.
The court heard the defendant had €1,000 in court with him.
Gardai said the pedestrian was hospitalised but did want to make a statement to the court.
Judge Alan Mitchell said the injured party did not indicate a financial loss but still has time to make a claim. He ruled as stated.
