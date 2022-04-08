Carrick-on-Shannon car wash fundraiser this Saturday in aid of local family

There will be a fundraiser tomorrow (Saturday) for Laura Maul Image: DCW Facebook
A fundraising car wash has been organised this Saturday in aid of seriously ill Laura Maul and her family.
Four-year-old Laura has recently been diagnosed with a Grade 4 inoperable brain tumour.
A fundraising page has already been set up by a family friend to help raise much-needed funds towards Laura's care.
Laura's parents Nieves and Marko and her grandmother have been with her day and night as she undergoes treatment in hospital.
This Saturday, April 9 a fundraising car wash will be held at DCW Wash and Valet Centre located at Stewart's Petrol Station, Boyle Road, Carrick-on-Shannon.
All proceeds raised will be going to the Maul Family.
In a Facebook post promoting the fundraiser DCW say “There is currently a little window of hope for a trials hospital in America, but as we all know, this is going to cost”.
The car wash hopes to raise some additional funds to help.
John Reel Auto Magic are donating the chemicals and McLaughlin Tyres and DCW staff will all be working to help make sure this event is a success.
Gofundme page
A gofundme page has also been set up to help the Maul family during this difficult time by family friend Lisa McLaughlin.
Over €17,000 has already been raised by generous donors through the page at
Laura Dowling, Pharmacist (a.k.a. Fabulous Pharmacist) - Also, health & wellness enthusiast, medicines advisor and mum.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.