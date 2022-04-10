Search

10 Apr 2022

Carrick-on-Shannon Tidy Towns 'Task Tuesday' is back

Carrick-on-Shannon Tidy Towns going for more than gold!

Carrick-on-Shannon Tidy Towns has been working hard to keep the town looking its best

10 Apr 2022 11:58 AM

It was a beautiful Sunday morning for our Litter picking hour, and we managed to have our coffee (Thank you Gala on Bridge St.) and chat outside in the sun. Join us at 10am, any Sunday morning, meeting at the Tourist Office.
Our 'Tuesday Task' evenings have started back, we meet at 7pm at the Tourist Office. We will take on a project around the town for an hour or so, tools are provided, so why not come along?
The annual Spring Clean takes place on Good Friday April 15 starting at 10am and meeting at the carpark around The Moonriver/ Tourist Office. We would love if all the residential areas around the town could be litter picked. We would like to see all the business owners clean around their buildings including pulling any weeds growing.
To all the sports clubs please encourage members to clean around the grounds . We would also love if all the approach roads could be picked as the rubbish from cars is really apparent these days. We even noticed that there are KFC wrappers around!
As always high vis, pickers and bags will be provided.
Please contact us via Facebook if you are a work group/residents Association/ sports group and would like bags etc delivered to you and collected afterward.
Volunteers continue to clean, do extra litter picking, especially on the Elphin road, and do some weeding around the town. Thank you to Cryans Hotel for the coffee.
Linear Park is getting a tidy-up. The roundabout at Tesco is getting a complete makeover.
The Winter Wool project will be coming to an end soon, but only for the Summer months, back with new ideas for September.
Some volunteers escape to Breffni FRC for some seed sowing and dividing plants etc, we are learning from each other, if you are around please join us between 11am and 1pm on Tuesdays.
Thank you to the businesses that are giving their premises a freshen up.
We held our AGM in The Bush Hotel recently.
The following officers were elected. Chair person Jim Beirne, Administrator Claire Moran, Treasurer Siobhan Byrne, PRO Norma Duignan, Garda vetting Matilda Fallon.
The role of Vice Chairman remains open.
We thanked Rita McWeeney for her Treasurer's report and especially thanked her for her efforts in keeping the ship afloat in spite of very little fundraising opportunities during the past 2 years.
Jim thanked the Volunteers and everyone who supported Carrick on Shannon Tidy Towns in retaining our Gold medal and remaining the Tidiest Town in Leitrim.
We are only 10 points behind the overall winner.

