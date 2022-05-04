Search

04 May 2022

Jail for man with 10 no insurance convictions

Jail for man with 10 no insurance convictions

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

04 May 2022 4:00 PM

A Ballaghaderreen man who has 53 previous convictions, was jailed for six months at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court for driving with no insurance.


Ioan Muntean (32) of Brooklawn, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon pleaded guilty to charges of driving with no insurance at Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon on November 21, 2019, speeding, and possession of cannabis on the same date and at the same location.
The defendant, who appeared in custody, also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on June 20, 2020.
The court heard the defendant had eight previous convictions for driving with no insurance.
He also had two convictions for possession of drugs and two convictions for drug driving and five previous convictions for speeding.


Defence solicitor Martin Burke said the married father of four had been in custody since January 26 and was due for release on August 30.
He asked the court not to add to the defendant’s term in prison during sentencing.
Judge Sandra Muphy said that from the defendant’s previous convictions, it showed that he had little or no regard for the insurance laws of this country.
She jailed the defendant for the no insurance offence on November 21, 2019 for four months with related charges all taken into consideration.


The judge jailed the defendant for a month for speeding and this sentence was concurrent.
She jailed the defendant for three months concurrently on the possession of drugs charge.
The defendant was jailed for six months on the no insurance charge on June 27, 2020 and banned from driving for six years.
Mr Burke asked that the sentences be backdated to January but this was declined as the defendant was not in custody on these offences.


Mr Burke asked for the final two months of the six months sentence to be suspended.
Judge Murphy declined, saying that the defendant now had ten convictions for no insurance.

'Very sinister' - Taoiseach condemns Russian TV report showing Ireland wiped off map

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media