Jail for man with 10 no insurance convictions

A Ballaghaderreen man who has 53 previous convictions, was jailed for six months at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court for driving with no insurance.



Ioan Muntean (32) of Brooklawn, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon pleaded guilty to charges of driving with no insurance at Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon on November 21, 2019, speeding, and possession of cannabis on the same date and at the same location.

The defendant, who appeared in custody, also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on June 20, 2020.

The court heard the defendant had eight previous convictions for driving with no insurance.

He also had two convictions for possession of drugs and two convictions for drug driving and five previous convictions for speeding.



Defence solicitor Martin Burke said the married father of four had been in custody since January 26 and was due for release on August 30.

He asked the court not to add to the defendant’s term in prison during sentencing.

Judge Sandra Muphy said that from the defendant’s previous convictions, it showed that he had little or no regard for the insurance laws of this country.

She jailed the defendant for the no insurance offence on November 21, 2019 for four months with related charges all taken into consideration.



The judge jailed the defendant for a month for speeding and this sentence was concurrent.

She jailed the defendant for three months concurrently on the possession of drugs charge.

The defendant was jailed for six months on the no insurance charge on June 27, 2020 and banned from driving for six years.

Mr Burke asked that the sentences be backdated to January but this was declined as the defendant was not in custody on these offences.



Mr Burke asked for the final two months of the six months sentence to be suspended.

Judge Murphy declined, saying that the defendant now had ten convictions for no insurance.