05 May 2022

Man returned for trial in Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court for sexual assault

Man returned for trial in Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court for sexual assault

Carrick-on-Shannon Courthouse

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

05 May 2022 5:00 PM

A man has been returned for trial to the next sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court on charges of sexual assault and common assault, at the district court last Tuesday, April 26.


Leitrim State Solicitor, Noel Farrell served the book of evidence on the defendant’s solicitor Martin Burke.
The defendant is charged with sexually assaulting and assaulting a female at a location in County Leitrim on a date in 2020 .
The defendant was released on bail, on a number of conditions.


Mr Farrell said the defendant was to have no contact directly or indirectly by any means with the alleged injured party or any other lay witness in the book of evidence.
The defendant was returned for trial to the next sitting of Carrick-on- Shannon Circuit Court on May 31.
The court imposed reporting restrictions prohibiting the publication of anything that might identify the defendant or the alleged victim.

