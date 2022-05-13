Offaly pub planning unique and absolutely brilliant fundraiser for very worthy charity
An Offaly pub is planning a unique and absolutely brilliant fundraiser for a very worthy charity.
Hopper's Pub in Walsh Island is breaking out its famous and iconic Honda 50 Barstool to go from D'Island to The Island.
The bar stool powered by a Honda 50 engine famously appeared on RTE in 1988.
Noel Duffy invented the ultimate bar accessory, a motorised 50cc bar stool. It was initially invented for a St Patrick's Day Parade and while it should have been a drive away success, unfortunately for Noel, his invention never caught on.
And if you are wondering how it worked, here's a quick reminder.
Now however it will really have its day in the sun as it rakes on the mammoth trip from Walsh Island to Arranmore Island in Donegal.
On June 9, along with other Honda 50s, the barstool will make the long trip stopping in many places along the way meeting some celebrities as they go.
CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT MORE AND TO DONATE ON THE GO FUND ME PAGE
The barstool will be stopping in the following towns along the way
Mullingar
Longford
Carrick-on-Shannon
Sligo
Bundoran
Donegal Town
Ballybofey
Arranmore Island
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.