Search

13 May 2022

Offaly pub planning unique and absolutely brilliant fundraiser for very worthy charity

Offaly pub planning unique and absolutely brilliant fundraiser for very worthy charity

Offaly pub planning unique and absolutely brilliant fundraiser for very worthy charity

Reporter:

Reporter

13 May 2022 8:00 PM

 An Offaly pub is planning a unique and absolutely brilliant fundraiser for a very worthy charity. 

Hopper's Pub in Walsh Island is breaking out its famous and iconic Honda 50 Barstool to go from D'Island to The Island. 

The bar stool powered by a Honda 50 engine famously appeared on RTE in 1988. 

Noel Duffy invented the ultimate bar accessory, a motorised 50cc bar stool. It was initially invented for a St Patrick's Day Parade and while it should have been a drive away success, unfortunately for Noel, his invention never caught on.

And if you are wondering how it worked, here's a quick reminder.

Now however it will really have its day in the sun as it rakes on the mammoth trip from Walsh Island to Arranmore Island in Donegal. 

On June 9, along with other Honda 50s, the barstool will make the long trip stopping in many places along the way meeting some celebrities as they go. 

CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT MORE AND TO DONATE ON THE GO FUND ME PAGE

The barstool will be stopping in the following towns along the way

Mullingar
Longford
Carrick-on-Shannon
Sligo
Bundoran
Donegal Town
Ballybofey
Arranmore Island

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media