Extended hours for Leitrim libraries

Extended Leitrim Library opening hours
Leitrim County Council has extended its opening times to include Tuesday evenings and Saturdays.
This will give you and your family even more time to enjoy all our services including PCs, printing, newspapers and of course books.
It’s never been easier to join or renew your membership, so why not call into us on your way home from work on Tuesday or with the kids on Saturday morning.
The extended hours will be in effect in Ballinamore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Mohill and Manorhamilton.
