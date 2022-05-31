Search

31 May 2022

Road closures planned for Carrick Carnival over the June Bank Holiday weekend

Taste of Carrick and Air Stunt Show are today's highlights

Carrick Carnival

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

31 May 2022 1:42 PM

Temporary road closures have been announced for the coming week to facilitate Carrick Carnival.

Leitrim County Council has made a decision to close the following car parks and associated public roads:

Wednesday 1st June 2022 at 6pm to Thursday 2nd June 2022 at 10pm
Car parking area and road (L-3399) at Moon River to Shannon bridge

Saturday 4th June 2022 between the hours of 2pm to 5pm
Car parking and road at Quay area (L-3399-4) adjacent rowing club adjacent Shannon Bridge

Sunday 5th June 2022 between the hours of 8pm to 12am (midnight)
Car parking area and road (L-3399) at Moon River to the Shannon bridge

Monday 6th June 2022 between the hours of 8am to 8pm
Car parking area and road (L-3399-5) along the rowing club and Leitrim County Council Offices

Alternative Routes/Options

Please use alternative car park, known as “Flynn’s field” for parking and use the main N4 for diversions. Leitrim County Council regret any inconvenience caused.

