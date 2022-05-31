Road closures planned for Carrick Carnival over the June Bank Holiday weekend

Carrick Carnival
Temporary road closures have been announced for the coming week to facilitate Carrick Carnival.
Leitrim County Council has made a decision to close the following car parks and associated public roads:
Wednesday 1st June 2022 at 6pm to Thursday 2nd June 2022 at 10pm
Car parking area and road (L-3399) at Moon River to Shannon bridge
Saturday 4th June 2022 between the hours of 2pm to 5pm
Car parking and road at Quay area (L-3399-4) adjacent rowing club adjacent Shannon Bridge
Sunday 5th June 2022 between the hours of 8pm to 12am (midnight)
Car parking area and road (L-3399) at Moon River to the Shannon bridge
Monday 6th June 2022 between the hours of 8am to 8pm
Car parking area and road (L-3399-5) along the rowing club and Leitrim County Council Offices
Alternative Routes/Options
Please use alternative car park, known as “Flynn’s field” for parking and use the main N4 for diversions. Leitrim County Council regret any inconvenience caused.
