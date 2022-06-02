New walking programme to start this Tuesday in Carrick-on-Shannon

The walking with poles programme is starting this Tuesday, June 7
Leitrim Sports Partnership have organised a walking with poles programme in Carrick-on-Shannon at Aura's Astro Pitch. The programme will be starting on Tuesday, June 7 at 10.30am.
It will run for four weeks.
If you or someone you know would be interested in taking part come along or contact us on 0719650498 or email sports@leitrimcoco.ie for further information
