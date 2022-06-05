Traffic and parking advice ahead of Sligo Leitrim game in Carrick-on-Shannon

Carrick-on-Shannon is expecting bumber to bumper traffic today as the town celebrates Carrick Carnival and hosts the Tailteann Cup GAA match between Sligo and Leitrim at Avant Pairc Sean MacDiaramada.

The town has seen huge crowds attending the festival this Bank Holiday weekend, with the good weather helping to attract families. But there have been reports of long traffic delays. Photographer Gerry Faughnan snapped this photo on Saturday, June 4:

Motorists are advised that traffic volume will increase further today with Carrick Carnival and a big game in Avant Pairc Sean MacDiarmada at 3pm.

Leitrim Gardai has issued the following advise and map to help people with parking ahead of the match:

"For those attending the Tailteann Cup GAA match between Leitrim and Sligo at Avsnt Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on- Shannon, please note that Avant Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada is located on a busy road with cycle lanes. Please respect the needs and rights of residents and other road users when parking.

Parking is prohibited in the areas immediately around the grounds. Illegally parked cars will be towed by Gardai.

There are a number of areas designated for parking. These are noted on the graphic:



Please use these spaces and please co-operate with stewards and Garda Siochana Leitrim.

"Please note that the "Carrick Carnival" Festival is on all weekend which means a heavier volume of traffic and people in Carrick in Shannon. As a result, please consider using public transport for the match or arrive into Carrick on Shannon early as traffic volumes in the environs of the town will be high.

Travel safely and enjoy the game."