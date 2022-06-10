Search

10 Jun 2022

Planning approved for McDonald's in Carrick-on-Shannon

Planning approved for McDonald's in Carrick-on-Shannon

Leitrim Observer Reporter

10 Jun 2022 2:06 PM

An Bórd Pleanála has upheld the decision by Leitrim County Council to grant planning permission for a new McDonald's restaurant in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The original decision made in September 2021 was appealed to the higher planning authority. The proposed drive-thru fast food outlet plans to build a two story restaurant with 31 car parking spaces, bicycle parking and outdoor seating at the Rosebank Retail Park on the Dublin Road.

A local group raised concerns over traffic issues, the proximity of a local secondary school and the presence of an existing fast food drive thru in the same retail park. Those concerns were echoed by several local residents who issued submissions to Leitrim County Council during the initial planning application.

An Bórd Pleanala granted the application with 15 revised conditions. These include a provision that Japanese Knot Weed at the site be treated and that any odour emissions from the outlet be controlled. They have been ordered not to advertise any more than what is on their planning permission - they will need to seek planning permission for any further advertising structure.

The developer will also be required to pay a contribution fee to the planning authority and to liaise with Leitrim County Council to ensure traffic requirements in and around the site are managed.

