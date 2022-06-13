Leitrim councillor walks out of AGM "in disgust" over chairperson election

Independent Councillor Des Guckian walked out of the AGM of Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District meeting this afternoon "in disgust" over the election of the new Cathaoirleach and Leas Cathaoirleach.

Fianna Fáil's Cllr Paddy Farrell proposed his party colleague Cllr Sean McGowan for the role of Cathaoirleach. This was seconded by Fine Gael Cllr Finola Armstrong McGuire.

Independent Cllr Guckian proposed himself for the role, but received no seconder and so Cllr Sean McGowan was deemed elected.

Cllr Guckian asked "Why won't the five other councillors support me?" he went on to ask "are they trying to cover something up?" He said they had no idea of the workings of democracy and announced he was leaving the meeting "in disgust."

After Cllr Guckian left, Independent Cllr Enda Stenson was elected Leas Cathaoirleach for the next term.

The Carrick-on-Shannon AGM and municipal district meeting was held in The Dock as works are ongoing to upgrade the council chamber. It is anticipated that the council chamber will be completed in time for the September meeting.