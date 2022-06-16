Search

17 Jun 2022

Leitrim company hits major milestone

VistaMed Ltd has hit the 600-employee mark

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

16 Jun 2022 5:56 PM

Leitrim-based company, VistaMed Ltd, has hit a major milestone, reaching the 600-employee mark.

Founded in 1999 by Patrick Mulholland VistaMed Ltd. currently employs 600 people between its R&D Innovation Centre Carrick-on-Shannon and at its manufacturing facilities in Rooskey and Carrick-On-Shannon. 

Paddy Mulholland, managing director VistaMed said: “When I think back to 1999 when we first set up this company with 13 employees, I never imagined that VistaMed would have grown to its current size of more than 600! 

"We are very fortunate to work with many of the world’s leading MedTech companies in developing and manufacturing innovative devices that change patients’ lives for the better. 

"The company is really about the people that make up this team, and we are very fortunate to have a  truly amazing team that continues to evolve and grow. I am very proud of what the team has achieved over the past 20+ years and I look forward to seeing where VistaMed will go in the future.”

