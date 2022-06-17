Carrick Rowing Pair to feature at Henley Women's Regatta today

Carrick rowing club
Carrick on Shannon Rowing Club alumni Gwen O’Rourke and Shauna Murtagh will feature at 'Henley Regatta this weekend with NUIG Boat Club in the Colgan Foundation Cup.
This competition for Elite College/University 8's will commence with a Time-Trial on Friday Morning.
The top eight crews in this international field will progress to the side by side Quarters, Semis and Final as the weekend progresses.
